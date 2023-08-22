Walkerville Distillery District Night Market Season Continues Friday

The Walkerville Distillery District Night Market will host their third market of the year this Friday, August 25th.

You can enjoy many new vendors joining this month alongside a few familiar faces. You won’t want to miss a night to celebrate all things local – delicious eats, drinks, entertainment and small business vendors.

This is an all age’s event, with great food & drink, shopping and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. Admission to the event is free to attend.

The event runs from 5:00pm to 11:00pm and will be held on Argyle Roadd between Brant Street and Wyandotte Street in front of The Walkerville Brewery.

A bonus date of Friday, September 29th has been added to the 2023 season’s schedule.