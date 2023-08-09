Partly CloudyNow
27 °C
81 °F
Chance Of ShowersThu
27 °C
81 °F		SunnyFri
27 °C
81 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
27 °C
81 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

University Of Windsor Conducts Emergency Response Training

Wednesday August 9th, 2023, 4:26pm

NEWSLETTER
0
0
0

The University of Windsor conducted an emergency response training simulation Wednesday morning.

Windsor Police led the emergency response training simulation at Memorial Hall with Campus Police and EMS.

“This training is a proactive measure to enhance our overall safety and preparedness in an emergency,” said Kevin Beaudoin, acting director of the University of Windsor Campus Community Police. “Our goal is to familiarize everyone with proper emergency response protocols and provide valuable hands-on experience to our officers.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message