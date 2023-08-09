University Of Windsor Conducts Emergency Response Training
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday August 9th, 2023, 4:26pm
The University of Windsor conducted an emergency response training simulation Wednesday morning.
Windsor Police led the emergency response training simulation at Memorial Hall with Campus Police and EMS.
“This training is a proactive measure to enhance our overall safety and preparedness in an emergency,” said Kevin Beaudoin, acting director of the University of Windsor Campus Community Police. “Our goal is to familiarize everyone with proper emergency response protocols and provide valuable hands-on experience to our officers.
