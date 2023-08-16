United Way Makes Last-Minute Push For Donations To Help Local Children This Summer

The United Way Windsor-Essex County is making a final fundraising push for their summer programs.

Summer Eats for Kids provides children and families living in low-income with nutritious food during the summer months when school nutrition programs are closed.

Summer Eats has helped 200 more households each week of the program this year than in 2022.

“Summer Eats for Kids is an important program that meets a great need. Our goal is to distribute 3,500 bags of food. We are currently $50,000 away from our $185,000 fundraising goal and are asking the kind and generous people of our community to consider donating right now to help families in need. The dollars will be spent directly to purchase food for the program,” says Lorraine Goddard, CEO of United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County. “Generous community members, along with the business community, have come through in a big way for these summer programs in the past, and we are hoping this year will be no different.”

To support this program, learn more or donate at www.weareunited.com/uwsummer or contact United Way directly at 519-259-6196.