There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Summer Festivals: August 25th To August 27th
Friday August 25th, 2023, 12:00pm
Friday
25
August
Friday
25
August
Walkerville Distillery District Night Market
Walkerville Brewery
Friday
25
August
Friday
25
August
Friday
25
August
Marina Patio Nights
Leamington Marina
Friday
25
August
Friday
25
August
Saturday
26
August
Saturday
26
August
Saturday
26
August
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Downtown Windsor
Saturday
26
August
Buskers on the Block
Downtown Windsor
Saturday
26
August
Saturday
26
August
Craft Heads Vintage Pop-Up!
Craft Heads Brewing Company
Saturday
26
August
Amherstburg Art by the River
Fort Malden
Saturday
26
August
Doggy Days of Summer
WindsorEats
Saturday
26
August
Music in the Park
Kings Navy Yard Park
Saturday
26
August
Amherstburg Summer Concert Series
Corner of Dalhousie and Richmond Street
Saturday
26
August
Saturday
26
August
Pedal & Pour Bike Tours
Walkerville
Saturday
26
August
Open Streets in Downtown Kingsville
Downtown Kingsville
Saturday
26
August
Duff-Bâby Mansion Open House
Duff-Baby Mansion
Saturday
26
August
Unconquered Custom Electric Bike Wine Tour
John R Park Homestead
Saturday
26
August
Car Wash for a Cause
The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County
Saturday
26
August
BBB RIB DINNER FUNDRAISER
Tecumseh Legion Branch 261
Saturday
26
August
Sunday
27
August
Leamington Raceway: Live Harness Horse Racing
Leamington Fairgrounds
Sunday
27
August
Sunday
27
August
Sunday
27
August
Introduction to Astro-Logos
Unity Spiritual Centre of Windsor
Sunday
27
August
Sunday
27
August
Customer Appreciation BBQ at The Hungry Pooch
The Hungry Pooch Lakeshore
Sunday
27
August
Magnolia Market
Magnolia Ranch
Sunday
27
August
Music in the Park
Kings Navy Yard Park
Sunday
27
August
Yoga in the Park
Kings Navy Yard Park
Sunday
27
August
Sunday
27
August
Windsor Symphony Orchestra: Free Summer Concert
King's Navy Yard Park
Sunday
27
August
Unconquered Custom Electric Bike Wine Tour
John R Park Homestead
Sunday
27
August
Southern Ontario Vintage Bicycle Show
McGuire Residence
Sunday
27
August
Sunday
27
August
Amherstburg Art by the River
Fort Malden
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook