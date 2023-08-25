There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Summer Festivals: August 25th To August 27th

Friday August 25th, 2023, 12:00pm NEWSLETTER 0 0 0

Friday August Marina Patio Nights Leamington Marina

Friday August Hospice Face to Face Hospice of Windsor and Essex County

Saturday August Craft Heads Vintage Pop-Up! Craft Heads Brewing Company

Saturday August Music in the Park Kings Navy Yard Park

Saturday August Amherstburg Summer Concert Series Corner of Dalhousie and Richmond Street

Saturday August Hospice Face to Face Hospice of Windsor and Essex County

Saturday August Car Wash for a Cause The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County

Saturday August BBB RIB DINNER FUNDRAISER Tecumseh Legion Branch 261

Sunday August Hospice Face to Face Hospice of Windsor and Essex County

Sunday August Introduction to Astro-Logos Unity Spiritual Centre of Windsor

Sunday August Magnolia Market Magnolia Ranch

Sunday August Music in the Park Kings Navy Yard Park

Sunday August Yoga in the Park Kings Navy Yard Park