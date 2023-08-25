Now
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Summer Festivals: August 25th To August 27th

Friday August 25th, 2023, 12:00pm

Friday
25
August

Tecumseh Corn & Music Festival

590 Lacasse
Friday
25
August

Walkerville Distillery District Night Market

Walkerville Brewery
Friday
25
August

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Friday
25
August

The Royal Canadian Navy and HMCS Oriole Visiting Amherstburg

King's Navy Yard Park
Friday
25
August

Marina Patio Nights

Leamington Marina
Friday
25
August

Pedal & Pour WEEKDAY Tours

Walkerville
Friday
25
August

Hospice Face to Face

Hospice of Windsor and Essex County
Saturday
26
August

Pedal & Pour WEEKDAY Tours

Walkerville
Saturday
26
August

The Royal Canadian Navy and HMCS Oriole Visiting Amherstburg

King's Navy Yard Park
Saturday
26
August

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Downtown Windsor
Saturday
26
August

Buskers on the Block

Downtown Windsor
Saturday
26
August

Tecumseh Corn & Music Festival

590 Lacasse
Saturday
26
August

Craft Heads Vintage Pop-Up!

Craft Heads Brewing Company
Saturday
26
August

Amherstburg Art by the River

Fort Malden
Saturday
26
August

Doggy Days of Summer

WindsorEats
Saturday
26
August

Music in the Park

Kings Navy Yard Park
Saturday
26
August

Amherstburg Summer Concert Series

Corner of Dalhousie and Richmond Street
Saturday
26
August

Hospice Face to Face

Hospice of Windsor and Essex County
Saturday
26
August

Pedal & Pour Bike Tours

Walkerville
Saturday
26
August

Open Streets in Downtown Kingsville

Downtown Kingsville
Saturday
26
August

Duff-Bâby Mansion Open House

Duff-Baby Mansion
Saturday
26
August

Unconquered Custom Electric Bike Wine Tour

John R Park Homestead
Saturday
26
August

Car Wash for a Cause

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County
Saturday
26
August

BBB RIB DINNER FUNDRAISER

Tecumseh Legion Branch 261
Saturday
26
August

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Sunday
27
August

Leamington Raceway: Live Harness Horse Racing

Leamington Fairgrounds
Sunday
27
August

Hospice Face to Face

Hospice of Windsor and Essex County
Sunday
27
August

Tecumseh Corn & Music Festival

590 Lacasse
Sunday
27
August

Introduction to Astro-Logos

Unity Spiritual Centre of Windsor
Sunday
27
August

The Royal Canadian Navy and HMCS Oriole Visiting Amherstburg

King's Navy Yard Park
Sunday
27
August

Customer Appreciation BBQ at The Hungry Pooch

The Hungry Pooch Lakeshore
Sunday
27
August

Magnolia Market

Magnolia Ranch
Sunday
27
August

Music in the Park

Kings Navy Yard Park
Sunday
27
August

Yoga in the Park

Kings Navy Yard Park
Sunday
27
August

Pedal & Pour WEEKDAY Tours

Walkerville
Sunday
27
August

Windsor Symphony Orchestra: Free Summer Concert

King's Navy Yard Park
Sunday
27
August

Unconquered Custom Electric Bike Wine Tour

John R Park Homestead
Sunday
27
August

Southern Ontario Vintage Bicycle Show

McGuire Residence
Sunday
27
August

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Sunday
27
August

Amherstburg Art by the River

Fort Malden

