The Sandwich Teen Action Group Just Got A Lot Brighter

The Sandwich Teen Action Group (or STAG) will be an even brighter light for neighbourhood kids thanks to a recent $11,000 donation from Port Windsor. The donation allowed them to convert all 391 fluorescent tubes and fixtures to LED.

The STAG facility is lit by outdated standard fluorescent tubes throughout its building. While once seen as a reliable and preferable source of low-cost lighting, fluorescent tubes are now primarily seen as obsolete and power-hungry compared to newer LED panels.

The new lighting will see power consumption greatly reduced, saving on average $26/tube/year replaced. Replacing all 391 fluorescent tubes with LED panels would potentially save STAG $10,166/year, or $100,000 over the 10-year life expectancy of the panels.

“This donation is meant to assist with the sustainability of STAG in the Sandwich community … money that was needed for hydro bills will now be available for programming. Additionally, STAG will be doing its part to reduce GHG through lower power consumption,” said Steve Salmons, President & CEO Windsor Port Authority.