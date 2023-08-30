The S’Aints Rock Again For Labourers In Leamington

Following last year’s successful concert and fundraiser, St. Clair College presents “The S’Aints” – Powered by LiUNA!625Produced by The Bank Theatre in partnership with the Municipality of Leamington Saturday at the SUNSET Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park.

Now, an annual Labour Day weekend event in celebration of hard-working labourers across all industries, The S’Aints philanthropic concerts are legendary and continue to be driven by founding members Jody Raffoul and Tea Party Drummer Jeff Burrows, in partnership with local favourites and world-renowned talents: Wes Buckley, Kelly “Mr. Chill” Hoppe, David Cyrenne, Kay Howl, Marty Bak, Jim O’Neil and The Twisted Sisters aka Liz Robinson and Stephanie Baker.

Local food banks experiencing increased demand across the region will once again be the beneficiaries of this important fundraising initiative. Cash donations are appreciated. Merchandise will also be available, payable by cash only, with proceeds donated to the food banks as well.

The concert starts at 8:00 p.m. with special guests Billy and Peter Raffoul. Doors open at 6:00pm.

The S’Aints Labour Day weekend concert is for All Ages, Free and Un-ticketed. Concertgoers are urged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and set up early (doors open at 6:00 pm) on the lawn to enjoy the show.

Refreshments are available at the Kinsmen Kanteen. LTGO on-demand transit hours have also been extended to 11:00 p.m. for The S’Aints concert.