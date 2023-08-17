Tecumseh Wraps Up Summer 2023 With Two Events

The Town of Tecumseh’s Community and Recreation Services will host two final events to close out the summer on August 18th and September 2nd.

Tecumseh Twilight occurs on Friday, August 18th, from 6:30pm to 10:00pm at McAuliffe Park. This event will feature a classic car show, local food truck vendors, kid-friendly activities, a live performance from Tecumseh singer-songwriter Carson Janik, and a sunset movie.

On Saturday, September 2nd kicking off at 6:30pm, celebrate the end of summer at Lakewood Park. The End of Summer Celebration will feature a bonfire at the beach, a community marshmallow roast, live music by Max Marshall, and a sunset fireworks display.

“These events are the perfect way to bring our community together, support local businesses, and enjoy the last days of summer,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “We hope to see you there, Tecumseh!”

Both events are free to attend, and no tickets are required. Don’t forget to bring your blankets, lawn chairs and bug repellant to both events. On-site parking is limited, and a free bike valet will be available to encourage active transportation.