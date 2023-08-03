Tecumseh Hosting Car Show
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 3rd, 2023, 9:55am
The Town of Tecumseh is looking for car enthusiasts and vintage vehicle aficionados to showcase your vehicle at Tecumseh Twilight’s Classic Car Show.
The event includes food truck vendors, a classic car show, live music, and an outdoor movie screening of “The Incredibles.”
The event will occur at McAuliffe Park on Friday, August 18th, 2023, from 6:30 pm to 10:00pm.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Enter your vehicle today. Limited spots are av
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook