Tecumseh Hosting Car Show

The Town of Tecumseh is looking for car enthusiasts and vintage vehicle aficionados to showcase your vehicle at Tecumseh Twilight’s Classic Car Show.

The event includes food truck vendors, a classic car show, live music, and an outdoor movie screening of “The Incredibles.”

The event will occur at McAuliffe Park on Friday, August 18th, 2023, from 6:30 pm to 10:00pm.

Enter your vehicle today. Limited spots are av