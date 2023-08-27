Strike Mandate Given At Auto Plants

Unifor members at Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis have voted in favour of strike mandates if needed. Locally, that includes workers at Ford and Stellantis.

Ford Motor Company: 98.9% in favour

General Motors 99% in favour

Stellantis 98.1% in favour

The union opened formal negotiations with the automakers on August 10th in Toronto, representing 18,000 autoworkers covered by collective agreements.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Canadian autoworkers have sent a strong message to D3 automakers that they are united behind our bargaining committees in an effort to improve pensions, increase wages, and secure good, union jobs in the EV future,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “Our bargaining teams are set to resume negotiations with the unwavering support of Unifor members across the auto sector. Make no mistake, our union is fully prepared to take any and all necessary action to achieve our collective bargaining objectives.”

The current Detroit 3 collective agreements expire at 11:59 p.m. on September 18th, 2023.