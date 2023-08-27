Strike Mandate Given At Auto Plants
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 27th, 2023, 7:13pm
Unifor members at Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis have voted in favour of strike mandates if needed. Locally, that includes workers at Ford and Stellantis.
- Ford Motor Company: 98.9% in favour
- General Motors 99% in favour
- Stellantis 98.1% in favour
The union opened formal negotiations with the automakers on August 10th in Toronto, representing 18,000 autoworkers covered by collective agreements.
“Canadian autoworkers have sent a strong message to D3 automakers that they are united behind our bargaining committees in an effort to improve pensions, increase wages, and secure good, union jobs in the EV future,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “Our bargaining teams are set to resume negotiations with the unwavering support of Unifor members across the auto sector. Make no mistake, our union is fully prepared to take any and all necessary action to achieve our collective bargaining objectives.”
The current Detroit 3 collective agreements expire at 11:59 p.m. on September 18th, 2023.
