Spirit Halloween Opens Friday For The Season



Spirit Halloween is set to open its doors for the season this Friday, August 4th, at 11:00am.

This year’s store in located on Howard Avenue in the Roundhouse Centre in the former Shoppers Drug Mart location.

The store features a variety of Halloween décor, animatronics, costumes, and accessories that are perfect for trick-or-treating or throwing a Halloween party.

To celebrate opening day Friday, show up dressed in a costume for a chance to win a $100 gift voucher.