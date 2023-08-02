Spirit Halloween Opens Friday For The Season
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday August 2nd, 2023, 1:42pm
Spirit Halloween is set to open its doors for the season this Friday, August 4th, at 11:00am.
This year’s store in located on Howard Avenue in the Roundhouse Centre in the former Shoppers Drug Mart location.
The store features a variety of Halloween décor, animatronics, costumes, and accessories that are perfect for trick-or-treating or throwing a Halloween party.
To celebrate opening day Friday, show up dressed in a costume for a chance to win a $100 gift voucher.
