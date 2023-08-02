Mostly CloudyNow
25 °C
77 °F
SunnyThu
30 °C
86 °F		SunnyFri
27 °C
81 °F		CloudySat
25 °C
77 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Spirit Halloween Opens Friday For The Season

Wednesday August 2nd, 2023, 1:42pm

Business
0
0
0


Spirit Halloween is set to open its doors for the season this Friday, August 4th, at 11:00am.

This year’s store in located on Howard Avenue in the Roundhouse Centre in the former Shoppers Drug Mart location.

The store features a variety of Halloween décor, animatronics, costumes, and accessories that are perfect for trick-or-treating or throwing a Halloween party.

To celebrate opening day Friday, show up dressed in a costume for a chance to win a $100 gift voucher.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message