Specsavers And Michaels Coming To Tecumseh Mall

Specsavers and Michaels are coming to Tecumseh Mall.

Michaels, the popular arts and crafts store will be opening beside the Marshalls + HomeSense location on the mall’s west side. The store will feature home décor, accessories, scrapbooking and more. You’ll be able to shop for arts, crafts and framing supplies.

Construction is planned to begin soon and is expected to open in 2024. This is Michaels second Windsor location, with one on Walker Road.

Specsavers, a family-run business for over 30 years found in several European countries and, most recently, Canada, will provide the best value optometry and more for their customers. You’ll find experts in eye health and frame style, and great value in their glasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and eye-catching offers.

Specsavers is slated to open in late 2023 and will be located within the mall.

“We are thrilled to announce these new tenants. We are definitely moving in the right direction, and the energy and momentum that Tecumseh Mall has been gaining is a positive sign that things are improving. The positive change is definitely exciting for the east end of the city,” said Katarina Taylor, Tecumseh Mall General Manager.