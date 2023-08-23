CloudyNow
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Wednesday August 23rd, 2023, 9:34am

Weather
0
0
0

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor and Essex County.

Thunderstorms over Lower Michigan are expected to move into the area this morning. Areas that receive multiple thunderstorms may receive rainfall amounts of near 50 mm.

Another round of severe thunderstorms is possible late this afternoon into tonight.

Hazards:
Hail up to quarter size.
Local rainfall amounts near 50 mm.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

