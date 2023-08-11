Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday August 11th, 2023, 3:28pm
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor Essex.
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
Hazards:
Nickle to toonie-sized hail
Wind gusts up to 90 km/h
Timing: this evening to overnight.
Discussion:
Thunderstorms from Michigan may continue to strengthen and move into the regions. Locally heavy downpours are also possible.
