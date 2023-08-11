Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor Essex.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Hazards:

Nickle to toonie-sized hail

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h

Timing: this evening to overnight.

Discussion:

Thunderstorms from Michigan may continue to strengthen and move into the regions. Locally heavy downpours are also possible.