Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Thursday August 24th, 2023, 9:48pm

Weather
At 9:34pm, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 110 kilometres northwest of Windsor to 100 kilometres west of Windsor to 110 kilometres west of LaSalle, moving east at 90 km/h.

Hazards include 100 km/h wind gusts and torrential rainfall. Local amounts near 50 mm are possible.

windsoriteDOTca
