Sandbags Now Available In Lakeshore

Filled sandbags are now available for Municipality of Lakeshore residents impacted by, or at risk of, flooding.

Residents are invited to pick up sandbags at the West Public Works Yard (1089 Puce Road) until 8:00pm Thursday.

The Municipality continues to deal with flooding from the significant amount of rainfall experienced throughout the evening of August 23rd and into the morning of August 24th. There is a risk of additional flooding with more rainfall expected later tonight.

Sandbag Tips: