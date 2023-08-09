SunnyNow
Riverside Drive Trail Expansion Opens In Tecumseh

Wednesday August 9th, 2023, 1:04pm

Handout photo

The Town of Tecumseh officially opened the Riverside Drive Trail expansion, stretching from Manning Road to the Tecumseh/Windsor municipal boundary.

The 2.4 kms trail connects Tecumseh to the County Wide Active Transportation System (CWATS), which will link seven local municipalities with an active transportation network spanning some 800 kms.

“Along with our Council, we are excited to deliver more active transportation routes within the Town of Tecumseh” says Mayor Gary McNamara. “Connecting our residents to cycling infrastructure and trails throughout Windsor-Essex is key to promoting a healthy lifestyle and building a more sustainable Tecumseh.”

With this new trail segment, funded by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), citizens of Tecumseh and Windsor can now enjoy seamless access to an extensive 20 kms network, thanks to the Ganatchio Trail connection.

“Our government loves partnering with Mayor McNamara and the Town of Tecumseh to build trails that connect people, provide opportunities to stay active, and that boost quality of life,” said Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh. “The best validation of this terrific partnership is seeing Riverside Drive Trail packed with walkers, joggers and cyclists!”

