Rebuild Of Lanspeary Pool Underway
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 21st, 2023, 8:15am
Construction of the new pool in Lanspeary Park is well underway.
The new pool replaces the one that opened in the summer of 1950 as Windsor’s first municipal outdoor swimming pool.
The upgraded facility will incorporate features such as beach entry; shallow play zone; dedicated swim lanes; diving equipment; and planning to support future phases, including a waterslide and shade canopies.
