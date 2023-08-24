NEWS >
Rainfall Warning Continues

Thursday August 24th, 2023, 6:51am

A rainfall warning continues into Thursday morning in Windsor and Essex County.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue across the region early this morning with the majority of the expected rainfall occurring last night. Some locations that received several rounds thunderstorms may have received in excess of 100 mm of rain locally.

A flood watch by the Essex Region Conservation Authority remains active until 12:00pm Thursday as well.

