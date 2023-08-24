Power Out In Sections Of The County

The heavy rain has knocked out power to areas of Essex County.

In both Harrow and Kingsville, ELK Energy is working on restoring power to pockets of the towns. No estimated restoration timeline has been provided.

Hydro One is also reporting multiple outages in various areas of the county. Crews are still accessing the damage, with restoration times varying from 9:30am to 3:00pm.