PHOTOS: Zellers Returns To Devonshire Mall With Pop-up Store

Zellers has returned to Windsor with a pop-up store inside Hudson’s Bay at Devonshire Mall.

The location features clothing, home goods and toys, and is decorated with the iconic red and white Zellers lettering, with hints of Zeddy the teddy bear.

Organizers say the pop-ups serve as strategic market tests to determine future Zellers store locations.

“Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets, gather valuable customer insights, and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations,” says Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, President of Hudson’s Bay. “Our customers are very much part of our growth process, and together we will shape the future of Zellers, building a shopping experience that truly connects with communities across Canada.”

You can find more items from Zellers online at zellers.ca.