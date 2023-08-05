SunnyNow
PHOTOS: Windsor Symphony Orchestra Free Summer Concert

Friday August 4th, 2023, 8:36pm

Community Photos
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra Wind Quintet brought a free summer concert to the sculpture garden along the riverfront. Attendees enjoyed the outdoors and ambiance of the live music near the “Morning Flight” sculpture.

Other concerts:

  • Saturday August 5th from 2:00pm to 3:00pm
    Featuring the WSO Wind Quintet
    Coventry Gardens
    (Park at Reaume Park, short walk to Coventry Gardens, by the Peace Fountain)
  • Saturday August 12th from 7:00pm to 8:30pm
    Feat. Maestro Francisco Hernández Bolaños and the WSO
    SUNSET® Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park
  • Sunday August 27th from 3:00pm to 4:00pm
    Featuring the WSO Brass Quintet
    King’s Navy Yard Park in Amherstburg

