PHOTOS: Windsor Symphony Orchestra Free Summer Concert
Anna Millerman
Friday August 4th, 2023, 8:36pm
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra Wind Quintet brought a free summer concert to the sculpture garden along the riverfront. Attendees enjoyed the outdoors and ambiance of the live music near the “Morning Flight” sculpture.
Other concerts:
- Saturday August 5th from 2:00pm to 3:00pm
Featuring the WSO Wind Quintet
Coventry Gardens
(Park at Reaume Park, short walk to Coventry Gardens, by the Peace Fountain)
- Saturday August 12th from 7:00pm to 8:30pm
Feat. Maestro Francisco Hernández Bolaños and the WSO
SUNSET® Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park
- Sunday August 27th from 3:00pm to 4:00pm
Featuring the WSO Brass Quintet
King’s Navy Yard Park in Amherstburg
