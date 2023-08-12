PHOTOS: Tour Di Via Italia Races Through Erie Street For 63rd Time

The Tour di Via Italia returned to the Erie Street, with world-class competitors taking to their bikes for the 63rd year.

The races, which have been a staple since 1958, allows racers from around North America to compete for the largest prize purse in Ontario. All types of races take place throughout the day, allowing bikers of all skill levels to enjoy the day. Learn more on their website here.

