SunnyNow
27 °C
80 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
24 °C
75 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
21 °C
70 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Tour Di Via Italia Races Through Erie Street For 63rd Time

Saturday August 12th, 2023, 7:06pm

Community Photos
0
0
0

The Tour di Via Italia returned to the Erie Street, with world-class competitors taking to their bikes for the 63rd year.

The races, which have been a staple since 1958, allows racers from around North America to compete for the largest prize purse in Ontario. All types of races take place throughout the day, allowing bikers of all skill levels to enjoy the day. Learn more on their website here.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message