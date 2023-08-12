PHOTOS: Run For Rocky Takes Off From Dieppe Gardens Once Again

Run for Rocky, a charity run/ walk that supports local Gay Straight Alliance Clubs in Grade schools (Senior years) high schools and post-secondary schools in Windsor-Essex County, brought an energetic group together once more to Dieppe Gardens to walk, run and show their support.

The annual fundraising event was inspired by the late Rocky Campana, who passed away in 2012, with the Campana family along with the local Pride community wanting to continue to tell Rocky’s story and fund local GSAs. This year’s run included a 5km run and a 3km walk.

The event, which has been running in conjunction with Windsor-Essex PrideFest, provides “ financial support [including] GSA grants, GSA scholarships, funds students and educators to go to GSA educational conferences, supplies educational resources that help support parents and educators, provides a GSA Toolkit with Booster Boxes yearly for GSA Educational Leaders and accommodates Diversity Training for educators.”

Learn more about what the Run for Rocky is all about and how to get involved on their website here.