PHOTOS: Pride Parade Brings Excitement To Ottawa Street

Sunday August 13th, 2023, 1:20pm

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest brought the Pride Parade down Ottawa Street once again Sunday morning.

The annual event, held since 1992, has various participants from all across the city, with many supporters cheering them on throughout the path to Lanspeary Park.

Learn more on their website here.

 

 

