PHOTOS: Pride Parade Brings Excitement To Ottawa Street
Anna Millerman
Sunday August 13th, 2023, 1:20pm
Windsor-Essex Pride Fest brought the Pride Parade down Ottawa Street once again Sunday morning.
The annual event, held since 1992, has various participants from all across the city, with many supporters cheering them on throughout the path to Lanspeary Park.
Learn more on their website here.
