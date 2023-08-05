PHOTOS: Hogs For Hospice Rides Back To Point Pelee
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday August 5th, 2023, 11:44am
More than a thousand riders came out to Hogs for Hospice in Leamington, Saturday morning.
The three day motorcycle rally takes place at Seacliff Park on Lake Erie.
The weekend-long party has something for everyone to enjoy, including concerts, the best organized, registered ride in Ontario, a freestyle motocross show, a custom bike show, bike games, vendors, a beer garden, axe throwing and much more.
