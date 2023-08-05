Mainly SunnyNow
23 °C
73 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
27 °C
81 °F		ShowersMon
23 °C
73 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Hogs For Hospice Rides Back To Point Pelee

Saturday August 5th, 2023, 11:44am

Community Photos
0
0
0

More than a thousand riders came out to Hogs for Hospice in Leamington, Saturday morning.

The three day motorcycle rally takes place at Seacliff Park on Lake Erie.

The weekend-long party has something for everyone to enjoy, including concerts, the best organized, registered ride in Ontario, a freestyle motocross show, a custom bike show, bike games, vendors, a beer garden, axe throwing and much more.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message