PHOTOS: Hogs For Hospice Rides Back To Point Pelee

More than a thousand riders came out to Hogs for Hospice in Leamington, Saturday morning.

The three day motorcycle rally takes place at Seacliff Park on Lake Erie.

The weekend-long party has something for everyone to enjoy, including concerts, the best organized, registered ride in Ontario, a freestyle motocross show, a custom bike show, bike games, vendors, a beer garden, axe throwing and much more.