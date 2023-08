PHOTOS: Heavy Rain Floods Parts Of Essex, Harrow, Colchester & Kingsville

Major flooding has impacted areas of Essex and Kingsville following overnight rains that left some areas with more than 185mm of rainfall.

Here are 24-hour rainfall amounts as of 8:00am from Environment Canada (in mm):

Harrow 178

Pelee Island 171

Glencoe 134

Appin 111

Wheatley 98

Dutton 97

Leamington 92.7

Windsor 88

Duart 85

Belle River 80

Tecumseh 70

La Salle 56

