PHOTOS: Ford City Welcomes Back Dropped On Drouillard Festival

Saturday August 19th, 2023, 1:16pm

Community Photos
Ford City’s urban street and culture festival Dropped on Drouillard is back today for an entire day filled with excitement.

The annual festival offers a variety of things for attendees to enjoy along the route of the street closure along Drouillard road between Trenton street and Richmond Street.

Vendors, refreshments, live entertainment, skateboarding set ups, a car show and much more take place along the route; learn more about Dropped on Drouillard on the Ford City BIA website here.

 

