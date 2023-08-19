PHOTOS: Ford City Welcomes Back Dropped On Drouillard Festival

Ford City’s urban street and culture festival Dropped on Drouillard is back today for an entire day filled with excitement.

The annual festival offers a variety of things for attendees to enjoy along the route of the street closure along Drouillard road between Trenton street and Richmond Street.

Vendors, refreshments, live entertainment, skateboarding set ups, a car show and much more take place along the route; learn more about Dropped on Drouillard on the Ford City BIA website here.

