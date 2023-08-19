NEWS >
PHOTOS: Eighth Ouellette Car Cruise Steers Through Downtown

Friday August 18th, 2023, 8:31pm

City News
The Ouellette Car Cruise has returned for the eighth edition of the event.

A multitude of custom, classic, vintage and unique vehicles made their way from downtown to make their way around the city as excited onlookers enjoyed the views.

Learn more about the event on the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association’s website here.

 

