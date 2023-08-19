PHOTOS: Eighth Ouellette Car Cruise Steers Through Downtown
Anna Millerman
Friday August 18th, 2023, 8:31pm
The Ouellette Car Cruise has returned for the eighth edition of the event.
A multitude of custom, classic, vintage and unique vehicles made their way from downtown to make their way around the city as excited onlookers enjoyed the views.
Learn more about the event on the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association’s website here.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook