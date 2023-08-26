Now
PHOTOS: Art By The River Brings Excitement Back To Fort Malden

Saturday August 26th, 2023, 1:10pm

Amherstburg
Art by the River is an end of summer tradition in Amherstburg and the largest Arts and Crafts Show in Essex County.

Now in its 56th year, Art by the River takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Fort Malden.

Admission is $5, children 12 & under enter free when accompanied by an adult. The festival runs from 10:00am to 5:00pm Saturday and Sunday.

 

