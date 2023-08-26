Now
0 °C
°F
Chance Of ShowersSat
23 °C
73 °F		SunnySun
22 °C
72 °F		SunnyMon
24 °C
75 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Pet Of The Week: Meet Nala

Saturday August 26th, 2023, 12:00pm

NEWSLETTER
0
0
0

Written by the Windsor Humane Society:

Hi, my name is Nala, and I cannot believe that I have lived at the shelter for entire month without anyone wanting to take me home. The staff can’t believe it either because they say I am a lovely girl and would make a great companion for someone! Is it because I need to be the only dog in the home? I’m really sorry about that. I just don’t love dogs in my personal bubble, but I am fine walking past them on walks I swear! Isn’t there a dog free home looking to add a wonderful dog like me somewhere out there? If you are looking for a snuggle bug, a goofy and fun-loving lady, a girl who likes her walks but is also content to play with toys or curl up on the couch…well then what are you waiting for?!

Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message