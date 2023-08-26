Pet Of The Week: Meet Nala
Saturday August 26th, 2023, 12:00pm
Written by the Windsor Humane Society:
Hi, my name is Nala, and I cannot believe that I have lived at the shelter for entire month without anyone wanting to take me home. The staff can’t believe it either because they say I am a lovely girl and would make a great companion for someone! Is it because I need to be the only dog in the home? I’m really sorry about that. I just don’t love dogs in my personal bubble, but I am fine walking past them on walks I swear! Isn’t there a dog free home looking to add a wonderful dog like me somewhere out there? If you are looking for a snuggle bug, a goofy and fun-loving lady, a girl who likes her walks but is also content to play with toys or curl up on the couch…well then what are you waiting for?!
Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!
