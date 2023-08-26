Pet Of The Week: Meet Nala

Written by the Windsor Humane Society:

Hi, my name is Nala, and I cannot believe that I have lived at the shelter for entire month without anyone wanting to take me home. The staff can’t believe it either because they say I am a lovely girl and would make a great companion for someone! Is it because I need to be the only dog in the home? I’m really sorry about that. I just don’t love dogs in my personal bubble, but I am fine walking past them on walks I swear! Isn’t there a dog free home looking to add a wonderful dog like me somewhere out there? If you are looking for a snuggle bug, a goofy and fun-loving lady, a girl who likes her walks but is also content to play with toys or curl up on the couch…well then what are you waiting for?!