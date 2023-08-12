Pet Of The Week: Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge
Saturday August 12th, 2023, 12:00pm
Written by the Windsor Humane Society:
Hi there human, they call me Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge around here but you can call me Catherine once we get to know each other. I am a friendly lady who is looking for a furever home that will treat me like royalty. I can be vocal from time to time especially when trying to get your attention for pets. I like to lounge around during the day and will leave my cozy spot for attention when I see you return home. I’m looking forward to finding a permanent spot in your home and in your heart!
Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!
