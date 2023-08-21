Penn & Teller Coming To The Colosseum

The legendary Penn & Teller bring magic to The Colosseum stage on Thursday, November 16th at 8:00pm.

From humble beginnings busking on the streets of Philadelphia, to acclaimed sold–out runs on Broadway, to the longest-running, and one of the most-beloved resident headline acts in Las Vegas history, magic’s legendary duo continues to defy labels by redefining the genre of magic and inventing their own very distinct niche in comedy. Penn & Teller’s record-breaking Las Vegas show at The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino has an amazing nine wins as “Las Vegas Magicians of the Year” and was named by Los Angeles Times as “the single best show in Vegas.”

The current hit series Penn & Teller: Fool Us! for The CW Network, on which up-and-comers and magic veterans try to fool Penn & Teller for a chance to star in the pair’s hit Las Vegas stage show, was nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award and returns for a tenth season later this year. Hundreds of outrageous appearances on everything from Fallon to Friends, The Simpsons to Colbert, Modern Family to Big Bang Theory, plus their own specials for NBC, ABC, PBS, and Comedy Central have garnered them an Emmy, a Writers Guild Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This year, Penn & Teller celebrated 48 years of professional partnership. Recently, they have become acclaimed documentarians with the BAFTA-nominated Sony Pictures Classic release, Tim’s Vermeer, which follows Texas-based inventor Tim Jenison on his quest to discover the methods used by Dutch Master painter Johannes Vermeer. Their other films, the critically lauded feature The Aristocrats and the Showtime short The Gambler’s Ballad, were met with wide praise.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, August 25th.