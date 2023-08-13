Mostly CloudyNow
Outdoor Washrooms At The Kingsville Arena Complex To Remain Closed

Sunday August 13th, 2023, 3:19pm

Kingsville
Plumbing issues at the outdoor washrooms at the Kingsville Arena Complex will remain closed for the rest of the season.

The issues were first found in late July, and the town says that after conducting a thorough assessment of the situation, they discovered the problem is too complex to resolve within three weeks.

To accommodate user groups and visitors, the town has placed four additional porta johns near the outdoor washrooms and will be installing two extra portable washrooms on Thursday, August 17th, 2023. These will remain open until the end of the season. There are also four porta johns available along the Kratz Parking lot and by the soccer fields.

During major tournaments, the town will also make every effort to offer a washroom in the arena while we have staff on duty.

