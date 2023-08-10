OPP Looking For Information About A 401 Crash

The Ontario Provincial Police are looking to the public for further information about a collision investigation on the westbound Highway 401 near the 69-Kilometer marker in Chatham-Kent.

The crash happened around 12:37pm on August 6th, 2023 and involved a passenger vehicle rollover entering the centre median of Highway 401.

Two individuals occupied the passenger vehicle. Both were transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Investigators believe another vehicle, possibly a grey or brown SUV, was indirectly involved in the collision.

A section of the westbound Highway 401 was closed temporarily to allow for investigation but has since been reopened.

Investigators of Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) would like to speak to the driver of the involved SUV, anyone who may have observed these vehicles before the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) or www.stthomas-elgincrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.