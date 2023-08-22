OPP Investigating Two Collisions On Highway 401

OPP photoOPP is investigating two collisions on eastbound Highway 401.

Police say the first happened around 10:45am on August 22nd, 2023 involving a transport truck rollover entering the centre median of Highway 401 near the 87-KM Marker.

It was determined that the transport truck lost control while attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle and rolled over into the centre median.

Two individuals occupied the transport truck. Minor injuries were reported.

At approximately 11:17am, a second rear-end collision was reported near the 84-KM Marker involving two transport trucks.

A lone driver occupied both involved vehicles. Minor injuries were reported.

A section of the eastbound Highway 401 between Bloomfield Road and Communication Road is closed temporarily to allow for investigation, removal of the involved vehicles and debris. The highway closure is expected to be for the next several hours.

Investigators of Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) would like to speak to anyone who may have observed these vehicles before the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the crash.