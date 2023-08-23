Northern National Launches First-Ever Pokemon Triple Crown Tournament

The first-ever Pokémon TCG Triple Crown tournament is coming to the Northern National Collectors’ Convention.

Fans from Canada and the US can participate in individual tournaments, including a Pokémon TCG League Challenge and two Pokémon TCG League Cup Tournaments at Caesars Windsor from September 29th to October 1st, 2023.

Local Windsorite and Pokémon Professor John Salalila has been appointed to the role of Tournament Coordinator (TC).

“I can’t wait to work with the Northern National team and Pokémon judges to deliver this three-day event!” says Salalila. “It will give players of all ages and abilities the chance to participate and have fun!”

