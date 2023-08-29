New Fire Truck In Lakeshore

The Municipality of Lakeshore has a new firetruck.

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Station 1 firefighters came together for a “push-in” ceremony. The ceremony, which saw firefighters manually push the new Engine into the fire station, is a longstanding tradition for fire departments.

“This ceremony goes back to when fire trucks weren’t fire trucks as we know them, they were horse-drawn carts with manual pumps,” said Lakeshore Fire Chief Don Williamson. “Every time they returned from a fire call, firefighters would push these carts back into the station by hand. That tradition has carried on for when we bring new vehicles into service.”

Engine 1, purchased earlier this year for $840,000, boasts a substantial increase in water storage, carrying an impressive 3,785 liters of water compared to the previous Engine’s 3,028-liter capacity. The new Engine’s pump will deliver more than 4,700 liters of water per minute, which will help Lakeshore’s firefighters combat fires with greater force and control.

Engine 1 is also equipped with the latest advancements in safety technology, improving protection for both firefighters and the community they serve. One of the standout features of the new vehicle is its ability to communicate with smart vehicles in its vicinity. This feature alerts drivers of approaching emergency vehicles, providing valuable time for them to safely yield the right-of-way.

The acquisition of Engine 1 marks an important milestone for the Lakeshore Fire Department, as it replaces a 23-year-old Salsbury engine.