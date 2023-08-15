More West Nile Virus Positive Mosquito Pools Found

The Health Unit has identified three additional positive mosquito pools in our community, bringing the total to 6 positive pools in Windsor and Essex County this year.

The Health Unit has not said where the pools were found.

Certain types of mosquitoes spread WNV, a potentially serious infection to humans. So far, in 2023, no human cases of WNV have been identified in WEC. However, these positive mosquito pools are an indicator that the virus is in our community.

“While residents of Windsor and Essex County enjoy outdoor activities this summer, it is important for everyone to remember to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” said Dr. Aloosh, Medical Officer of Health, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The Health Unit offers these tips to help protect individuals from mosquito bites: