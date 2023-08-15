CloudyNow
More West Nile Virus Positive Mosquito Pools Found

Tuesday August 15th, 2023, 1:04pm

Health
0
0
0

The Health Unit has identified three additional positive mosquito pools in our community, bringing the total to 6 positive pools in Windsor and Essex County this year.

The Health Unit has not said where the pools were found.

Certain types of mosquitoes spread WNV, a potentially serious infection to humans. So far, in 2023, no human cases of WNV have been identified in WEC. However, these positive mosquito pools are an indicator that the virus is in our community.

“While residents of Windsor and Essex County enjoy outdoor activities this summer, it is important for everyone to remember to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” said Dr. Aloosh, Medical Officer of Health, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The Health Unit offers these tips to help protect individuals from mosquito bites:

  • Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin, or other approved ingredients on clothing and exposed skin. Always read and follow label directions.
  • Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.
  • Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Remove any standing water in places such as bird baths, buckets, old tires, pet water dishes and gutters around your property.
  • Ensure that door and window screens fit securely and are holes-free.
  • Call 311 or your local by-law enforcement for standing water observed in your community.

 

 

