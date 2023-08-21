More Construction On Dominion Boulevard Planned
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 21st, 2023, 4:20pm
Southbound Dominion Boulevard will have lane restrictions from Labelle Street to West Grand Boulevard for road panel replacement.
The work starts on Wednesday, August 23rd, until Friday, September 8th, 2023.
This work joins construction already in progress on Dominion Boulevard between Northwood Street to Ojibway Street. That section is closed until December.
