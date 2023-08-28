Mastronardi Produce Donates $10K To Local Children’s Camp

Mastronardi Produce is helping make the summer better for some area kids.

The local greenhouse produce company donated $10,000 towards facility upgrades at Gesstwood Camp & Education Centre in Essex.

“Our family and the SUNSET team are very invested in the local community. So many children in Windsor-Essex have enjoyed coming here for outdoor learning and making friends while being close to home. It is a place we want to keep around for years to come, and we’re proud to support their cause,” said Mel Mastronardi, Community Project Coordinator.

Mastronardi Produce has supported the camp under its SUNSET brand for several years and donates fresh produce for the campers all summer.