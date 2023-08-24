Lots Of Rain In The County
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 24th, 2023, 9:34am
Parts of Essex County are dealing with the most rain from storms that moved throughout the area overnight.
Environment Canada says that the heaviest rainfall has fallen in an area from Amherstburg to just east of Harrow.
As of 8:00am, Harrow has reported 184.8 mm or 7 inches of rain since midnight.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook