Lots Of Rain In The County

Thursday August 24th, 2023, 9:34am

County News
Parts of Essex County are dealing with the most rain from storms that moved throughout the area overnight.

Environment Canada says that the heaviest rainfall has fallen in an area from Amherstburg to just east of Harrow.

As of 8:00am, Harrow has reported 184.8 mm or 7 inches of rain since midnight.

 

