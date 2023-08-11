SunnyNow
LaSalle Last Call Before Fall Tickets On Sale

Friday August 11th, 2023, 9:55am

Tickets for the LaSalle Last Call Before Fall are on sale now.

Finish out the summer surrounded by bistro lights, whisky barrels, and a blending of local craft beers, premium spirits and wines, food, and entertainment all in one location.

Meet up with friends and family at the Event Centre at the LaSalle Landing waterfront at 970 Front Road on Friday, September 8th and/or Saturday, September th9 to sample some of the local flavours of our region.

Get ready to dance on Friday night with Bigg Wiggle and a wide range of music from rock to pop. Saturday night headliner, Buck Twenty, is a singer/songwriter duo from Harrow and LaSalle, Ontario. Fans will recognize this local country band for their harmonies and stage presence.

“We are excited to launch this new indoor and outdoor event to celebrate the end of summer with local craft beer, premium wine and spirits, and delicious food. This location allows the bay doors to open onto the event plaza, and along with fire tables and Adirondack chairs, we’ll celebrate the end of summer,” says Patti Funaro, Director of Culture and Recreation.

Tickets are $20 per night and are available online only at www.lasalle.ca/LCBF. Purchase $2 drink tokens onsite to taste something new or enjoy your favourite drinks. There will be flavourful food available all night long.

