Lakeshore Signs Community Support Agreement With Hydro One

Lakeshore will see $8 million in new local investments as a result of a new Community Support Agreement signed between Hydro One and the municipality. The funding includes $5.8 million to support culture and recreation projects directly.

The agreement is part of Hydro One’s transmission expansion that will support the agri-food sector, economic growth, and the region’s clean energy future. That will see Hydro One’s construction on a new double-circuit 230-kilovolt transmission line from our Chatham Switching Station in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent to the Lakeshore Switching Station to ensure power is available when and where it is needed in the region.

“On behalf of Council and the residents of Lakeshore’s communities, I’d like to thank Hydro One for working with us to create an agreement that is a win for all,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “We know how critical the electricity transmission projects are to the future prosperity of our region. We are proud to play a part in their success and look forward to seeing the Community Support Agreement in action.”

During the Regular Meeting, Tuesday and reviewed a preliminary list of cultural and recreational projects. Those include the build-out of the new park in the Tracey Subdivision in Comber, garbage receptacles, benches, community plantings and features along Main Street in Comber, placement and/or replacement of Community Signage in Comber as well as projects that consider the creation of community gathering locations, public squares, community gardens, placement of community benches, and gardens.

A follow-up report on potential projects, incorporating Council feedback, is expected later this year. The community is invited to share their ideas and input on potential projects using the online feedback form.

“Looking ahead, we’d love to hear ideas from community members on projects that matter to them. This is a great opportunity to invest in assets that will contribute to the vibrancy of these communities, and we want to ensure that residents have a say,” Mayor Bailey added.

Other upcoming Hydro One infrastructure projects in the Municipality of Lakeshore include the Longwood to Lakeshore Line – a 500-kilovolt transmission line that will run approximately 120 kilometres from Longwood Transformer Station (west of London) to Lakeshore Transformer Station. The Windsor to Lakeshore Line – a 230-kilovolt transmission line that will connect the Windsor area to the Lakeshore Transformer Station, and the Longwood to Lakeshore Line Phase Two – a 500-kilovolt transmission line that will run approximately 120 kilometres from Longwood Transformer Stations (west of London) to Lakeshore Transformer Station.

“We’re proud to partner with the Municipality of Lakeshore to bring economic prosperity to the region and support local food production and economic development. We know that as communities grow, additional resources are needed to energize important local initiatives,” said Andrew Spencer, Executive Vice President of Capital Portfolio Delivery at Hydro One. “Hydro One is supporting a clean energy future for the communities and businesses of Lakeshore through the significant investment in five critical transmission lines in southwest Ontario that will ensure the region remains an attractive place to invest, live and work.”