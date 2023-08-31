Labour Day Weekend Beach Report

Here is your long weekend beach report.

Swimming is not recommended at the following beach as E.coli counts are 200 or higher:

Sandpoint Beach

Cedar Island Beach

Cedar Beach

Every Monday, beach water samples were taken by Public Health Inspectors from Sandpoint Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Seacliff Park Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach.