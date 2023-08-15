NEWS >
CloudyNow
19 °C
66 °F
Periods Of Rain Or DrizzleTue
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyWed
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
27 °C
81 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Indoor Squash Comes To Devonshire Mall

Tuesday August 15th, 2023, 9:10am

City News
0
0
0

The Windsor Cup will take place on an all-glass court inside Devonshire Mall and at the Windsor Squash and Fitness Club between August 15th and 19th.

This year three events will be running concurrently; a Women’s 9k, a Men’s 6k and a PSA Bronze 45k. This year we have players from 20 countries participating, including many of our local players.

This tournament will highlight Canada’s best-established squash players and create a springboard for the next generation of players to launch their careers.

You can find more information and ticket information here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message