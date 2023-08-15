Indoor Squash Comes To Devonshire Mall
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 15th, 2023, 9:10am
The Windsor Cup will take place on an all-glass court inside Devonshire Mall and at the Windsor Squash and Fitness Club between August 15th and 19th.
This year three events will be running concurrently; a Women’s 9k, a Men’s 6k and a PSA Bronze 45k. This year we have players from 20 countries participating, including many of our local players.
This tournament will highlight Canada’s best-established squash players and create a springboard for the next generation of players to launch their careers.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
You can find more information and ticket information here.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook