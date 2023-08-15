Indoor Squash Comes To Devonshire Mall

The Windsor Cup will take place on an all-glass court inside Devonshire Mall and at the Windsor Squash and Fitness Club between August 15th and 19th.

This year three events will be running concurrently; a Women’s 9k, a Men’s 6k and a PSA Bronze 45k. This year we have players from 20 countries participating, including many of our local players.

This tournament will highlight Canada’s best-established squash players and create a springboard for the next generation of players to launch their careers.

You can find more information and ticket information here.