Howie Mandel Returns To The Colosseum Stage At Caesars Windsor

Howie Mandel hits The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Saturday, November 4th, at 8:00pm.

Currently, he serves as a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, a position in which Mandel has enjoyed since 2010. Other projects include executive producing and hosting CNBC’s hit Deal or No Deal, co-hosting Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things with his son Alex, and creating the international animated cartoon series Bobby’s World.

Over his career, Mandel has done countless comedy specials both on cable and network television, in addition to performing as many as 200 stand-up comedy shows each year throughout the United States and Canada. In 2019, Howie released his first solo special in 20 years titled Howie Mandel Presents: Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, August 18th. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8:00pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10:00pm.