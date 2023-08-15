Hospice Launches 21st Annual Face To Face Campaign

The 21st annual Hospice Face to Face Campaign has kicked off. This year’s campaign will continue to raise funds in support of Hospice’s Fairley Family Transportation Program.

The Fairley Family Transportation Program supports rides to medical appointments for Hospice clients, as well as rides to a variety of Hospice Wellness Programs. Last year, Hospice, in partnership with Essex-Windsor EMS, announced an innovative new program that the Face to Face Campaign now also supports – The G.E.N.I.E. Program (Granting Exceptional N’ Impactful Experiences). The G.E.N.I.E. Program offers the opportunity for patients receiving Hospice care, whether in Hospice Residences or in their own home, to request special trips or outings. These rides would allow them to attend a family gathering, or visit a local park, or even visit their family home one last time.

“We’re so excited to be back for another year of Face to Face, and another year of supporting Hospice patients and families,” said John Fairley, Campaign Founder. “It has been wonderful to hear about the impact of the G.E.N.I.E. Program, and we look forward supporting even more memorable moments through this year’s Face to Face Campaign.”

The 2023 Face to Face campaign will operate similar to previous years, with canvassers able to collect donations both online and in-person. Community members can show their support by pledging a specific canvasser, or supporting the cause as a whole, also either online or in-person. To access the Face to Face canvasser kit, or for more information visit: www.thehospice.ca.

The Face to Face campaign runs from August 15th to September 30th, 2023. In 20 years, Face to Face has raised over 1.5 million dollars for Hospice.