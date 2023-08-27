HDGH Regional Children’s Centre Walk-In Clinic to Reopen Monday

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Regional Children’s Centre will be reopen for regularly scheduled appointments and Walk-In Counselling services beginning on Monday, August 28th, 2023.

Services were temporarily closed on Friday, August 25th, 2023, after significant storm damage and lost power in the area.

The RCC Walk-In Counselling Clinic is open Monday to Thursday, 8:00am to 6:30pm and Fridays 8:00am to 3:00pm.

The Counselling Clinic and other RCC services can be reached by calling 519-257-KIDS (5437).