HDGH Regional Children’s Centre Walk-In Clinic Closed Due To Storm Damage

Due to significant storm damage, the HDGH Regional Children’s Centre Walk in Counselling Clinic is closed until further notice. In addition to this, all RCC buildings are closed.

Officials say that if your child or youth is at immediate risk to self or others, please proceed to the emergency department at Windsor Regional Hospital Metropolitan Campus (under the age of 16)

or Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus (over the age of 16).