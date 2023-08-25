Now
0 °C
°F
Chance Of ShowersFri
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
25 °C
77 °F		SunnySun
23 °C
73 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

HDGH Regional Children’s Centre Walk-In Clinic Closed Due To Storm Damage

Friday August 25th, 2023, 8:50am

Health
0
0
0

Due to significant storm damage, the HDGH Regional Children’s Centre Walk in Counselling Clinic is closed until further notice. In addition to this, all RCC buildings are closed.

Officials say that if your child or youth is at immediate risk to self or others, please proceed to the emergency department at Windsor Regional Hospital Metropolitan Campus (under the age of 16)
or Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus (over the age of 16).

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message