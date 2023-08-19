HazeNow
Ground Broken On Long-Term Care Homes In Belle River And Leamington

Saturday August 19th, 2023, 9:09am

County News
Construction is underway on two new long-term care homes in Belle River and Leamington that will see 320 new and upgraded long-term care beds in Essex County.

The new home in Belle River will replace Tilbury Manor Nursing Home in Tilbury and will provide 85 new and 75 upgraded beds in private and basic rooms. It is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.

The new home in Leamington will replace Franklin Gardens Long Term Care Home in Leamington and will provide 40 new and 120 upgraded beds in private and basic rooms. The 160-bed home is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.

Both new homes will feature design improvements, including secure outdoor spaces for residents, larger resident common areas and air conditioning throughout the home. The design is centred around ‘resident home areas’ to create more intimate and familiar living spaces for up to 32 residents, with dining and activity areas, lounges and bedrooms.

